Remember This Guy?

Matt Holliday is back as a member of the Rockies and will face his former teammates in red tonight. Holliday missed most of last season with health issues. Colorado signed Matt to a minor league deal to see if he could still hit. He proved he can so he's back in the big leagues just in time to take on the red hot Cardinals. The Rox are also playing well and are in the thick of the pennant race along with the Redbirds. Currently the Cards have the top wild-card spot and sit just 3 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

First pitch tonight is 7:40. Miles Mikolas throws for the 'Birds.