You will find a Beatle on the Fabulous Fox Theater stage tonight as Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will perform at 8. Ringo's band includes Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey), and Graham Gouldman (10cc). Tonight's setlist will include songs from each of the member's bands. About 100 tickets remain available as of this writing.