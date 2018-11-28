Is "Robin Hood" a Bomb?

"Robin Hood" starring Jamie Foxx might turn out to be his biggest flop. The remake made just $14 million in the U.S., and $22.8 million worldwide over Thanksgiving weekend. For some movies that amount would be just fine, but "Robin Hood" had a budget of nearly $100 million. I'll admit to not seeing it yet, but I plan on it. Maybe I'll have a row all to myself? I did see Kevin Costner's 1991 "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" which made a total near $400 million with a $50 million budget.