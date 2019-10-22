Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in the STL Tonight

Bob Dylan will perform tonight at Stifel Theater. The show is billed as Bob Dylan and His Band and will commence at 8pm. Dylan has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. The 78 year-old singer/songwriter has toured steadily since the late 1980s on what has been called the Never Ending Tour.

The pic is from the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala.