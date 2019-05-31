"Rocketman" Opens Today in the STL

A movie that tells the true story of a pub pianist who rose to become an international superstar opens today. And since "Rocketman" is the history of Elton John, let's do some Elton John true or false. Answers are at the bottom.

1. His original name was Reginald Kenneth Dwight.

2. He once rented out an extra hotel room at a five-star resort just to store his sunglasses.

3. He was once chairman of an English football club.

4. He has performed wearing a full Donald Duck costume.

5. The song "Tiny Dancer" is about Elton's wife, who he married in 1984 before coming out as gay.

6. He names all of his pianos after members of the British Royal Family.

1. True. He started using his stage name in 1968 and legally changed it to Elton Hercules John in 1972.

2. False. That was a just a rumor. His spokesperson said it wasn't true in 2013.

3. True. He became chairman of Watford Football Club in 1976. In 2014, he appeared at Watford's Vicarage Road stadium for the opening of the Sir Elton John stand.

4. True. He wore it for his concert in Central Park in 1980.

5. False. He was married to a woman before he came out, but Bernie Taupin wrote the lyrics to "Tiny Dancer", and it's about HIS first wife.

6. False. He names his pianos after female singers like Nina Simone, Diana Krall and Aretha Franklin.

The pic is Elton and David Furnish at the UK premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on May 20th.