Rod Stewart w Cyndi Lauper Sunday

Win tickets to Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper Sunday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater with me this afternoon. Cyndi will open the show at 7:30 and join Rod for a song during his set. Stewart is a member of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist AND as a member of Faces. So, I wouldn't be surprised to hear a Faces tune Sunday.

I'll tell you when to call to win tickets Monday (8/13) through Thursday (8/16) between 3 and 7pm on KEZK!