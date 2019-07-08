Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Opens Tonight at The Muny

It was one of the most-viewed TV programs in history before becoming a Broadway musical in 2013. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella opens at The Muny tonight at 8:15. The ten-time Tony Award nominated storybook spectacle will continue through July 16th in Forest Park's one-of-a-kind outdoor theater.

The pic is from the curtain call during the final performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Broadway Theater January 3rd of 2015.

