Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Opens Tonight at The Muny

July 8, 2019
It was one of the most-viewed TV programs in history before becoming a Broadway musical in 2013.  Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella opens at The Muny tonight at 8:15.  The ten-time Tony Award nominated storybook spectacle will continue through July 16th in Forest Park's one-of-a-kind outdoor theater. 

The pic is from the curtain call during the final performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Broadway Theater January 3rd of 2015. 

