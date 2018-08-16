Ruler Foods Grand Opening in Belleville

The ribbon was cut at 8am this morning for the grand opening of Ruler Foods on North Belt West in Belleville. The first 50 people in line received a gift card that was worth up to $50, so, they started lining up at 5am! Ruler Foods is a bag-your-own-groceries store to keep their prices low, and I saw some examples. Strawberries were 99 cents a carton and bananas just 16 cents per pound. Of course, I bought a cart full of groceries including a 6-pack of Off Duty American Lager. It's made by 4204 Main Street Brewing Co in Belleville. I'm looking forward to pouring one or two this evening.

Alex from the KEZK Street Team is also in the picture.