Rust Bucket

But still on the road

May 18, 2018
Van Lorenz
I was on my way into work on Chouteau yesterday and found myself behind a car held together by ropes and bungee cords.  It was so rusty I gave it lots of room as I was afraid parts were going to fall off onto the road.  The windshield was a spider web but here's the kicker... NO license plates!  I guess I shouldn't be surprised because there's no way this heap could pass an inspection.  I got pulled over by one of St Louis' finest last week for a burned out tail light.  I know.  He was just doing his job.  But I wish I had a picture of the rolling wreck I saw yesterday! 

