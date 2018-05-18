rust bucket

I was on my way into work on Chouteau yesterday and found myself behind a car held together by ropes and bungee cords. It was so rusty I gave it lots of room as I was afraid parts were going to fall off onto the road. The windshield was a spider web but here's the kicker... NO license plates! I guess I shouldn't be surprised because there's no way this heap could pass an inspection. I got pulled over by one of St Louis' finest last week for a burned out tail light. I know. He was just doing his job. But I wish I had a picture of the rolling wreck I saw yesterday!