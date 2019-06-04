Ryan O'Reilly Has a Big Night For The Blues

Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals including the go-ahead goal in last night's third period to help the Blues to a 4 - 2 win over Boston.  The victory at Enterprise Center was the first-ever home win for the Blues in a Stanley Cup Final.  First-ever.  The crowd was so loud I'm pretty sure scientists could've detected an earthquake at 14th & Clark.  The win also ensures the Blues of another home game.  It'll be Sunday at 7pm and could be the Stanley Cup Final clincher.  The best-of-seven series is tied a two games apiece.  So, if the Blues win Thursday in Boston, they could claim their first Stanley Cup Sunday at home. 

