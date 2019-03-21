Ryan Reynolds is Sexiest of "Sexiest Men Alive"

"People" has been doing its "Sexiest Man Alive" thing since 1985. So, who are the SEXIEST of the Sexiest Men Alive? According to Ranker.com, here are the top vote-getters:

1. Ryan Reynolds, 2010

2. Chris Hemsworth, 2014

3. Hugh Jackman, 2008

4. Idris Elba, 2018

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 2016

6. Bradley Cooper, 2011

7. David Beckham, 2015

8. Channing Tatum, 2012

9. George Clooney, 1997

10. Brad Pitt, 1995

Coming in last is Nick Nolte's 1992 cover, followed by Harry Hamlin from 1987 and the 1990 Tom Cruise. The Nick Nolte cover happened prior to "The mugshot."