Salute to Military Night Tonight

The St Louis Blues go for their 8th consecutive win tonight as they host the Phoenix Coyotes on Salute to Military Night. Fans are being asked to bring items to be used in care packages for active military. Items needed include chapstick, beef jerky, AAA batteries, small flashlights, Tylenol, bagged nuts and more. Additional info can be found here: https://www.nhl.com/blues/news/fans-to-sing-national-anthem-before-nov-1...

In the pic, #57 David Perron celebrates his winning overtime goal Saturday night in Calgary.