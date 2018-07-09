You probably heard about the devastating 4th of July fire at Macklind Avenue Deli. Careless use of fireworks caused the destruction of the popular Southampton restaurant. M.A.D. was not only a go-to spot for me and my SOHA neighbors, but it was also used by bicyclists to rest and refuel. The deli was getting a facelift and menu makeover thanks to the efforts of Casey Jovick and his team. Sadly, Casey and others are now out of work. So, a GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $13,000 to help them out. Please check out the link for more info!

https://www.gofundme.com/save-the-macklind-avenue-deli

The picture is looking through the deli's window on the east side of the building. Hopefully, insurance will cover the cost to rebuild. But as you can see, it will take time.