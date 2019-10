Who do you think are more scared of bugs, men or women? According to a survey in the New York Post, men are more likely to be, "very scared" of bugs than women. The survey says 32% of men say they're very scared, while only 22% of women are that scared. The survey also concluded that only about one-third of people say they aren't scared of bugs at all.

I used to be scared of bugs, but then I became a dad.