Scarlett Will Get Paid

Scarlett Johansson has starred in six Marvel movies as Black Widow, and now she's cashing in. The "Hollywood Reporter" says she'll get $15 million for the upcoming "Black Widow" movie. This is the same amount that Chris Evans got for playing Captain America in "Avengers: Infinity War", and "Captain America: Civil War". Therefore, it's a signifcant development in the equal pay movement.

Filming for "Black Widow" will begin next year, so the movie probably won't be out until 2020 or even 2021.

The pic is from the 89th Academy Awards.