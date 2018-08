The School of Rock All Stars will perform an all ages show tonight at Old Rock House. The players are the best of the best among School of Rock's thousands of students. Doors open at 5 with a $10 cover. Old Rock House is at 1200 S 7th St, 63104.

School of Rock has 140 locations in 8 countries. The picture is the Kirkwood School of Rock at 104 S. Kirkwood Rd.