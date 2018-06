The show is called School of Rock On Tour and it's tonight at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy. Aspiring rock stars from the Kirkwood and Ballwin schools will be performing as well as touring students from the Memphis School of Rock. The all ages show is from 6 to 9pm and there's a $5 cover. Enter through the Atomic Cowboy restaurant at 4140 Manchester Ave in the Grove.

The picture is the School of Rock at 104 N. Kirkwood Rd.