On-Screen Best Friends Who Really Couldn't Stand Each Other

Do you work with someone who you really can't tolerate but you have to ACT like you're friends? It definitely happens in Hollywood too. Here are some examples...

"Sex and the City" co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have had a long feud via social media.

Three of the four actresses in "Desperate Housewives" got along great. But, supposedly they all couldn't stand Teri Hatcher.

Jennie Garth was rumored to have gotten Shannen Doherty fired from "Beverly Hills, 90210." Sources said Shannen also didn't get along with "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano.

I find this one hard to believe, so I don't. But allegedly, Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi couldn't even be on the same set together for the last several seasons of "The Good Wife."

Oh well, that's why they call it acting!

The picture is Sarah Jessica Parker arriving at the 2017 Golden Globes.