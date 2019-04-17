Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli says the secret to crispy bacon is adding water to the pan. Here is her 4-step method.

1. Make it in a pan on top of the stove.

2. Add about a half-inch of water to the pan first, then add the bacon.

3. Cook it until all the water completely evaporates out.

4. Once the water is gone, cook it like you normally would in a pan, until it's as crispy as you like it.

Cooking it in water first helps render the fat, meaning it cooks some of the fat out. Alex says her method also reduces splattering.

Thanks Alex!