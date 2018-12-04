Secret Santa Paid Off $45,000 Worth of Walmart Layaway Items

A very generous Secret Santa in Colorado recently paid off all of the Christmas gifts people had on layaway at a Walmart near Denver.  It's not clear how many items they paid for, but they wrote a check for about 45 grand to cover it.  A single mom with five kids named Lisa McMillan told a reporter it's been a really hard year, and she was planning to cancel her layaway order.  So, she was blown away when she found out her order was paid for. 

Merry Christmas!

