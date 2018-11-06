Serena in the WWE?

According to The Sun, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon says she'd love to have Serena Williams in their women's division. McMahon is quoted as saying, "I want Serena. She's awesome." Of course, Williams is still playing tennis and she's 37 years old. But if anyone can do it, Serena can.

The WWE has been trying to elevate its women't division by recruiting Ronda Rousey, who currently holds one of their two women's championships. Recently, Ronda defended that championship in the main event of the WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, "Evolution". Can you imagine a Serena Williams/Ronda Rousey tag team? Whoa!