Seven Good Deals at the Dollar Store

November 12, 2018
According to Good Housekeeping, there are at least even items you can get at a good price at the dollar store.

1.  Spices.  They're three times more expensive at a normal store.

2.  Ibuprofen.  They might not be name-brand Advil, but they work.

3.  Party supplies.  Streamers, napkins, and such can be found at a dollar store for a buck a pack.

4.  Flip flops.  These may not be high on your list in November, but keep 'em in mind.

5.  Office supplies.  Art supplies can also be found at a bargain price.

6.  Greeting cards.  Especially if you like the kind that are blank inside.

7.  Pregnancy tests.  Yes, the cheap kind still work!

