Seven Good Deals at the Dollar Store

According to Good Housekeeping, there are at least even items you can get at a good price at the dollar store.

1. Spices. They're three times more expensive at a normal store.

2. Ibuprofen. They might not be name-brand Advil, but they work.

3. Party supplies. Streamers, napkins, and such can be found at a dollar store for a buck a pack.

4. Flip flops. These may not be high on your list in November, but keep 'em in mind.

5. Office supplies. Art supplies can also be found at a bargain price.

6. Greeting cards. Especially if you like the kind that are blank inside.

7. Pregnancy tests. Yes, the cheap kind still work!