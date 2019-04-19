Shawn Mendes Doesn't Wash His Face!

Shawn Mendes was recently asked how he keeps his skin looking so perfect, and he said, quote, "I'm not lying when I tell you guys that I don't wash my face! I meditate a lot. I think skin is very based on how you're feeling. You could rub dirt on your face and if you're happy, you won't break out!"

Sure, as long as it's happy dirt. Hopefully, Gwyneth Paltrow has taught us to NOT take health advice from celebs.