Side Dishes for Your 4th of July Cookout Ranked

The website Thrillist has ranked popular cookout and barbecue sides from best to worst. And apparently no one is going to your 4th of July cookout to eat salad. The picks for the five best cookout sides are potato chips, watermelon, mac and cheese, elote (grilled corn covered in chiles, butter and cheese), and biscuits. The five worst sides are green salad, ants on a log, bean salad, ambrosia salad (fruit salad with marshmallows and whipped cream), and corn salad.

Personally, I like ants on a log. But I love peanut butter.