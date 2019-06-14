Signs You're a Real Dad

June 14, 2019
Van Lorenz
I tried to be the "cool dad" for a long time.  But now, I'm content to just be a dad.  So, in honor of Father's Day, here are the results of a survey done by Omaha Steaks asking for the top signs you've hit "peak dad."

1.  Laughing at your own bad jokes, 33%.  Like this one - how many hipsters does it take to change a light bulb?  Answer: it's a really obscure number you've probably never heard of.

2.  Busting out bad dance moves, 32%.

3.  Embarrassing your kids on purpose, 31%.

4.  Always manning the grill, 30%.

5.  Constantly doing repairs around the house, 30%.

6.  Getting excited to go to home improvement stores, 29%.

7.  Spending lots of time in the garage, or shed, 28%

8.  Having "a chair", 28%.

9.  Taking mid-afternoon naps, 28%.

10.  Wearing cargo shorts, 28%.

By the way, if you were thinking about getting me a Father's Day gift, don't bother.  The Blues already took care of that!

