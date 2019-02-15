Singles Awareness Day is to remind couples that you don't have to be in a relationship to celebrate life. One way to do that is with the help of Gateway Pet Guardians' Slumber Pawty program. You can take a pet home for a night or two and get to know one another. It will provide a break for the dog from the stress of the shelter and give you some furry companionship. Plus, it will give Gateway Pet Guardians an opportunity to learn more about how a dog acts in a home setting. Program Director Jill Henke said, "We know that evaluating dogs in the shelter setting doesn't always give us the most accurate assessment of the dog's personality, so the slumber pawties provide us with so much good information so we can better match the dog with potential adopters."

Gateway Pet Guardians will provide the food, medication and crate. If you're interested in hosting a pooch, check this out.

https://www.gatewaypets.org/get-involved/slumber-pawty-program/