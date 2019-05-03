Get your own 'St. Louis things' sticker for FREE!

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Thanks to Kim Moos of Cotton Cuts for sending me this cool sticker.

As a born & raised STLer, I can vouch for the sticker's authenticity. According to Kim's letter, Cotton Cuts Collective is a small business based at Chesterfield Mall next to Cheesecake Factory. It's a sewing makers space and curate membership service to quilters all over the world. The fabric is cut and folded at Valley Industries in Hazelwood — a sheltered workshop employing developmentally disabled citizens.

Click here to get your own sticker.

