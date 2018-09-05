Sneaky Dine-and-Dash Dude Caught

Paul Gonzales of Pasadena, California was running quite a game for the last few years. The 45-year-old would meet women on dating apps and go on dates with them to nice restaurants in the L.A. area. So far, so good, right? Here is where Gonzales got sneaky. Before the dinner bill was paid, he would disappear. He did it at least ten times! Eight of the women covered the bill. The restaurants covered the other two occasions. Police finally figured out his identity and he was arrested. Gonzales is facing ten felony charges and could get up to thirteen years in prison. He won't have to pay for his food there either.