SOHA Clementine's Is Open!

The wait is over. Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery in SOHA (Southampton) opened its doors today. The building at 4751 Macklind blends in well with the neighborhood and is the largest of Clementine's three locations. The micro-creamery's hours are Sunday - Thursday 11am - 10pm, and 11am - 11pm Friday and Saturday. The hours of operation are the same for the two other Clementine's located at 730 DeMun in Clayton, and 1637 S. 18th St. in historic Lafayette Square.

Now I have a decision to make. Should the first thing I order be nice, or, nice & boozy? I think I know the answer!