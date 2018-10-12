Soulard Oktoberfest this Weekend

It finally feels like October in the STL. Fortunately, there are still a couple of German-themed festivals left. Soulard Oktoberfest is today (4 - 10:30p) and tomorrow (11a - 10p) at Soulard Market. It's a free, family-friendly event with live music, authentic German food availalble for purchase, a wine garden and multiple beer stands.

Docktoberfest is Sunday at The Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois. Docktoberfest features German-style food & beer and Hammerschlagen - a game that involves driving nails into a tree stump. The Loading Dock is at 401 Front St in Grafton.