Soulard Oktoberfest this Weekend

Docktoberfest too

October 12, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

It finally feels like October in the STL.  Fortunately, there are still a couple of German-themed festivals left.  Soulard Oktoberfest is today (4 - 10:30p) and tomorrow (11a - 10p) at Soulard Market.  It's a free, family-friendly event with live music, authentic German food availalble for purchase, a wine garden and multiple beer stands. 

Docktoberfest is Sunday at The Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois.  Docktoberfest features German-style food & beer and Hammerschlagen - a game that involves driving nails into a tree stump.  The Loading Dock is at 401 Front St in Grafton.

Oktoberfest
Docktoberfest
soulard
Grafton

