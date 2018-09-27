South Hampton Neighborhood in St. Louis Gets Really Into Halloween

September 27, 2018
While on a walk with Kevin the Greyhound this morning, we passed this thing in a coffin AND IT STARTED TALKING!  It definitely freaked me out more than Kevin.  He realized right away that it posed no threat.  After a while, my heart rate returned to normal. 

Isn't it a little early for a zombie invasion?  It's not even October!  I shouldn't be surprised.  My SOHA (South Hampton) neighborhood goes bonkers every Halloween. 

The thing in the coffin is part of a display that even has a name, "Nightmare on Neosho Street".  We'll walk on the other side tomorrow morning. 

