The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to the Spirit of St Louis Air Show this weekend. The festivities are from 10 to 5 both Saturday and Sunday at Spirit of St Louis Airport in Chesterfield. Tickets are only available online and will not be available at the gate. Here's the details:

http://spirit-airshow.com/

In the pic, the Blue Angels fly over the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy May 24th in Annapolis, Maryland.