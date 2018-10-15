Squirrel Bait

Pumpkins must be delicious to squirrels in my neighborhood (SOHA) because many of them look like the one in the pic. What can be done to stop the pumpkin squirrelation? Painting it may do the trick, but that's a lot of work. I would just go buy another one. Here are tips for picking the perfect pumpkin.

1. Check the pumpkin for soft spots and signs of mold. Don't forget to check underneath, and press on it. If it gives a little, it's not fresh.

2. Pumpkins will get more orange after they're picked. Getting a lighter one now could give you a perfect deep orange pumpkin by Halloween.

3. Look for one that has its stem intact. A dark green stem means it was picked recently.

4. If you're going to turn your pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern, look for flat walls and no deep ribs. Those are better for carving.

5. Once you think you've found "the one", place it on a flat surface to make sure it sits upright.