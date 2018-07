Gates open at 4 this afternoon (7/24) at the St Charles County Fair held at Rotary Park in Wentzville. It's not your typical county fair. This 5-day extravaganza features FREE carnival rides with paid admission, an exotic animal petting zoo, daily tractor pulls, a singing ventriloquist, a demolition derby and music from Superjam.

Gates open at 8am Wednesday through Saturday. Rotary Park is at 2577 W Meyer Rd in Wentzville, Mo.