St. Louis County Greekfest Opens

Not only does the St. Louis County Greekfest have the best baklava that you'll have today, but you can even indulge in a baklava sundae! After one of those, I'd have to sit down for a while. The Greekfest is on the grounds of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church from 11a - 9p today, tomorrow & Sunday, and 11a - 8p Memorial Day. Tonly Tharenos of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church told me the grounds are basically at Manchester and 270. There are lots of signs about where to park.

There are several performances by traditional Greek dancers throughout the weekend when you're encouraged to yell, "Opa" over and over.

It's a blast!

RELATED EVENT:

What: Greekfest

When: Friday, May 24 - Monday, May 27

Where: 1755 Des Peres Road, St. Louis, MO 63131