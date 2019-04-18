St. Louis is one of the best cities to celebrate Easter

WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place to spend Easter this year to the worst.

The five best cities are:

New York City Chicago Los Angeles Cincinnati ST. LOUIS

The rankings are based on factors like the percent of the population that's Christian, churches per capita, brunch restaurants, candy and flower shops, egg hunt events and the weather forecast.

In St. Louis, the forecast for Easter Sunday is mostly sunny with a high of 80. Not bad.

Here are the five worst cities to spend Easter:

100. Hialeah, Fla.

99. Garland, Texas

98. North Las Vegas, Nev.

97. Aurora, Colo.

96. Glendale, Ariz.

Click here to read more.

