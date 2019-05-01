Stanley Cup In Town Tonight!

The Stanley Cup will be at Ballpark Village tonight during the Blues Watch Party with photo ops starting at 6 and continuing until the end of the first intermission. The puck drops at 8:30p in Dallas, so I'm thinking the first intermission won't happen until about 9. The Blues have never won the Stanley Cup, but perhaps this is the year for a parade on Market?

In the pic, Craig Campbell, left, and Phil Pritchard, The Keepers of the Stanley Cup, bring it onto the ice at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during last year's finals.