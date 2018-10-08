"A Star is Born" Has Strong Opening Weekend

The remake of "A Star is Born" starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper came in second in the weekend box office with receipts of $42.6 million. "Venom" starring Tom Hardy was first with $80 million.

Last week, there was a report that Lady Gaga fans were trying to sabotage "Venom" with fake negative reviews on social media. But, Lady Gaga proved she can take care of herself. The strong showing by "A Star is Born" has led to movie critics saying it's a real Academy Awards contender. It's the fourth "A Star is Born" since 1937 and is Gaga's first major movie role.

The pic is Lady Gaga performing "Million Reasons" at the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.