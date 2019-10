Steins for Support benefitting Open Door Animal Sanctuary is tonight (10/1) at Urban Chestnut's Midtown Brewery & Biergarten. A portion of all beverage proceeds will be donated to Open Door from 5 to 8pm. Midtown Urban Chestnut is at 3229 Washington Avenue. Please leave your four-legged friends at home. More info about Open Door can be found here:

https://odas.org/