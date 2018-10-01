Sting and Shaggy Tonight at The Pageant

Sting and Shaggy's 44/876 Tour lands at The Pageant tonight and if you're like me, you've got questions. Like, what's up with the name of the tour? Turns out it's a combination of the two stars' telephone area codes. And why is the "King of Pain" and "Mr Boombastic" touring together? If you think about all of The Police songs that are reggae-infused, it makes more sense. In a recent review in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Melissa Ruggieri wrote, what might seem like a "what the...?" pairing is, in reality, rather awesome.

I also wondered if Sting and Shaggy are doing individual sets. But no, according to the reviews I read, the two share the stage for the duration of the concert. They intermingle Police songs among their solo efforts. A setlist from their show last week in Toronto includes six songs from The Police and two encores.

Tickets remain available as of this writing. Doors open at 7:30 with the show at 8:30.