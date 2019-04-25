Storage Wars Star Barry Weiss in ICU After Motorcycle Accident

TMZ reports Barry Weiss was in a motorcycle accident yesterday which resulted in broken bones and internal injuries. The 60-year-old star of "Storage Wars" was riding motorcycles with a friend in the Los Feliz area of L.A. when a car pulled out in front of them. Weiss is in stable condition in a L.A. hospital, and TMZ reports that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash. Barry appeared in seasons 1 - 4 of "Storage Wars" before leaving for his own A & E show, "Barry'd Treasure".

In the pic, Weiss is at the 2015 Indy 500.