The Super Bowl Will Have $5 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs

You may spend an arm and a leg getting into the Super Bowl in Atlanta, but once you're in, concession stand prices are actually reasonable. Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is known for its "Fan-First Menu Pricing," and they're not changing it for the Super Bowl. That means you'll be able to get a hot dog for $2, which is $4 less than it was at last year's big game. The $2 menu also includes refillable sodas, bottled water, pretzels and popcorn. For $3, you can get nachos, waffle fries, or a slice of pizza. For $5, you can get a beer or a cheeseburger. Not bad.

By the way, the Super Bowl teams are from the same cities as the last World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the L.A. Dodgers. That has never happened!