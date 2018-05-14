Superman Star Margot Kidder Dead at 69

Superman star Margot Kidder passed away on Sunday in Montana at the age of 69. A cause of death is unknown at this point, although her manager told the AP that she died "peacefully in her sleep." Kidder portrayed Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the 1978 version of Superman, as well as three sequels--.

As TMZ notes, the native Canadian "had a very public battle with bipolar disorder for years" that briefly rendered her homeless in 1996 and compelled her to become an advocate for mental-health issues. Kidder was married three times, but had been single since the '80s, and is survived by a daughter.