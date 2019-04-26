Tarasenko Nets 2 Last Night

April 26, 2019
Did you stay up late last night watching the Blues?  It was worth it, wasn't it?  The Blues took game 1 in their series with the Stars.  The final was 3 - 2 and Vladimir Tarasenko had 2 goals for the good guys.  In the pic, Vladi is getting a hug from Pat Maroon just after the game ended.  Robby Fabbri had the other Blues' goal.  Game 2 is tomorrow (4/27) at Enterprise Center.  The puck drops at 2p and the Bud Light 14th Street Party starts at 10a (weather permitting). 

LET'S GO BLUES!

