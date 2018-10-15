Taylor Being Taylor

A few years ago, Taylor Swift spent $10,000 to get a therapy dog for an autistic boy named Jacob Hill. Last week, she invited Jacob and his family to her concert in Houston. Jacob, who's 8, got front row seats and backstage passes for himself, his mother Allison, his sister Jordan, and the dog whose name is Reid. Allison said, "Taylor Swift was so kind. She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob. She didn't see my son's disability. She just saw him."