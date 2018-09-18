Taylor Swift Setlist

Cousin Caylee caught the Taylor Swift Reputation Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City earlier this month. Here is what Taylor's setlist looked like.

1. Ready for It

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style/Love Story

5. Look What You Made Me Do

6. End Game

7. King of My Heart

8. Delicate

9. Shake It Off

10. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

11. The Story of Us

12. Blank Space

13. Dress

14. Bad Blood

15. Don't Blame Me

16. Getaway Car

17. Call It What You Want

18. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

19. This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

The above is what you MIGHT hear tonight(9/18) at The Dome. Tickets remain available. The pic is from Swift's show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.