Taylor Swift Setlist
September 18, 2018
Cousin Caylee caught the Taylor Swift Reputation Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City earlier this month. Here is what Taylor's setlist looked like.
1. Ready for It
2. I Did Something Bad
3. Gorgeous
4. Style/Love Story
5. Look What You Made Me Do
6. End Game
7. King of My Heart
8. Delicate
9. Shake It Off
10. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
11. The Story of Us
12. Blank Space
13. Dress
14. Bad Blood
15. Don't Blame Me
16. Getaway Car
17. Call It What You Want
18. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
19. This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
The above is what you MIGHT hear tonight(9/18) at The Dome. Tickets remain available. The pic is from Swift's show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.