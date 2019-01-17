Ten Best Baseball Cities in America

The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up is this weekend in the Hyatt Regency St Louis at the Arch. So, let's talk baseball. St Louisans already know we live in Baseball Heaven. But Wallet Hub published a study ranking the best baseball cities according to 31 different metrics, like winning percentage, ticket prices, and how engaged fans are on social media. Out of the 26 cities with big league teams, Miami ranks last. The Arizona Diamondbacks have the cheapest seats, and the Cardinals have the BEST FANS. When everything is taken into account, here's the top ten.

1. New York

2. Los Angeles

3. St Louis

4. Atlanta

5. Chicago

6. San Francisco

7. Cincinnati

8. Boston

9. Pittsburgh

10. Arlington, Texas (where the Rangers play)

Here's where you can find info on the Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up. https://kezk.radio.com/events/cardinals-care-winter-warm