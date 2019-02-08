The Ten Best Pieces of Advice We Get From Our Parents

One day when I was a teenager and had started going out on dates, my mother said, "If a girl offers you a mint or a piece of gum, take it." That was good advice. After all, the #1 thing that can ruin a kiss is bad breath. Here are the top 10 best pieces of advice we get from our parents according to a survey in SWNS Digital.

1. Don't grow up too fast.

2. Don't take your family for granted.

3. Don't be afraid to fail or lose at anything you do.

4. If you're not 10 minutes early, you're late.

5. Don't keep your emotions bottled up inside.

6. Write everything down.

7. You can learn a lot by staying quiet and watching.

8. You never get a second chance at a first impression.

9. Live by your words and stand by your words.

10. If something doesn't feel right, then it's not right.