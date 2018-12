TV Guide's list of the best shows of 2018 is loaded with Netflix content and definitely leans toward new shows. See what you think.

1. "Atlanta", FX

2. "The Haunting of Hill House", Netflix

3. "The Good Place", NBC

4. "Better Call Saul", AMC

5. "YOU", Lifetime

6. "American Vandal", Netflix

7. "Queer Eye", Netflix

8. "Killing Eve", BBC America

9. "Counterpart", Starz

10. "Kidding", Showtime