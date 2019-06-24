The Ten Most Common Summer Fails

June 24, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

We're actually going to see the summer sun this week in the STL, so here's a new survey in the New York Post that found the most common summer fails.

1.  Watching too much TV and missing out on the fun.

2.  Not wearing a hat in the sun.

3.  Not sleeping enough.

4.  Not reapplying sunscreen and getting a sunburn.

5.  Sitting all day instead of being active.

6.  Not putting on eye cream.

7.  Staring at our phones all day.

8.  Being too active outside.

9.  Wearing tight, dark-colored clothes.

10.  Drinking too much alcohol in the sun.

