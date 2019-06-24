The Ten Most Common Summer Fails

We're actually going to see the summer sun this week in the STL, so here's a new survey in the New York Post that found the most common summer fails.

1. Watching too much TV and missing out on the fun.

2. Not wearing a hat in the sun.

3. Not sleeping enough.

4. Not reapplying sunscreen and getting a sunburn.

5. Sitting all day instead of being active.

6. Not putting on eye cream.

7. Staring at our phones all day.

8. Being too active outside.

9. Wearing tight, dark-colored clothes.

10. Drinking too much alcohol in the sun.