The Ten Most Common Summer Fails
June 24, 2019
We're actually going to see the summer sun this week in the STL, so here's a new survey in the New York Post that found the most common summer fails.
1. Watching too much TV and missing out on the fun.
2. Not wearing a hat in the sun.
3. Not sleeping enough.
4. Not reapplying sunscreen and getting a sunburn.
5. Sitting all day instead of being active.
6. Not putting on eye cream.
7. Staring at our phones all day.
8. Being too active outside.
9. Wearing tight, dark-colored clothes.
10. Drinking too much alcohol in the sun.